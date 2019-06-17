|
Patricia Grusz
January 26, 1929 - June 15, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Patricia Grusz age 90 of Port Jervis, NY passed away on June 15, 2019 in Middletown, NY. Patricia was born in Manhattan, NY the daughter of Sophie M. Dowd on January 26, 1929.
She attended high school in Pine Island, NY. Patricia resided in Port Jervis, NY until 1979 when she moved to Florida after the death of her husband Henry in 1972. In 2011 she returned to live in Port Jervis. Patricia married Henry F. Grusz on November 28, 1946 in St. Cereal R.C. Church in Brooklyn, NY. Patricia worked in the housekeeping dept. of Doctor's Sunnyside Hospital and Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis for many years. She adored her three children, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren dearly. She was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church and St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis.
Patricia is survived by her son, Daniel Grusz and his wife, Marilynn of Port Jervis; her daughter, Barbara Grusz Prisco of Port Jervis; her son-in-law, Bradford J. Van Auken, Jr. of Clifton Park, NY; her sisters: Dolores Arkel of Conway, SC, Christine Bamber and her husband, Ronald of Nantucket Island, MA, Lorraine Kruger and her husband, Kenneth of Goshen, NY, Sylvia Glassey and her husband, Jack of New Windsor, NY; her brother, Albert Dowd of N. Beach, MD; her beloved grandchildren: Bradford H. Van Auken and his wife, Irene, Trevor J. Van Auken and his wife, Lisa, Mia D. Van Auken-Clay and her husband, Michael, Daniel Grusz and his wife, Mary Jane, Jennifer and Jessica Grusz, Renee, Heather and Matthew Prisco; her great grandchildren:; Trevor J. Van Auken, Jr., Courtney Van Auken, Michael, Mathew and Nathaniel Clay, Kelly, Justin, and Troy Grusz, Nicholas Krapp and Emma Hugaboom; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Patricia was pre-deceased by her daughte,r Marilynn Van Auken and her sister, Joan Klukiewicz.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Prayers will be offered 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary' Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made tot he American Heart Assoc, PO. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or to the , Eastern Div., 121 Executive Drive, New Windsor, NY 12552.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knightauchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 17 to June 21, 2019