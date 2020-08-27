Patricia Truex Houston
April 9th, 1937 - August 14th, 2020
Slingerlands, NY
Patricia Truex Houston, 83 of Slingerlands, NY, passed away peacefully on August 14th at The Fairfax near Fort Belvoir, VA, a retirement community serving retired military officers and their spouses.
Pat was born on April 9th, 1937 in Middletown, NY, to George Richard Sr. and Ethel Gates Truex. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1954, she earned a teaching degree at the State University of New York - New Paltz in 1959.
In 1956, she met Darrell Houston while he was attending the United States Military Academy, and they were married on graduation day at the West Point Cadet Chapel in June 1960.
The consummate military wife, Pat dedicated her life to raising and supporting her family wherever in the world the Army sent them. This included assignments to Fort Benning, GA; Fort Campbell, KY; Fort Leavenworth, KS; Oahu, HI; Syracuse, NY; Fort Jackson, SC; Camp Red Cloud, South Korea; West Point, NY; and retirement to Delmar, NY. A great cook, she learned a lot of recipes along the way, and created a few of her own. Pat enjoyed painting, telling stories, and spoiling her 11 grandchildren as much as possible.
Pat is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Richard Truex Jr.; and her husband, Darrell. She is survived by her brother, Tom Truex; her aunt, Jean Truex; her four children: Steve Houston, Dave Houston, Suzanne (Houston) Oakley, and Mark Houston; and her eleven grandchildren: Katie, Emily, Kristi, Garrett, Erin, Jenny, Katelyn, Marek, Ely, Evan and Graham.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18th at the West Point cemetery. If interested in attending please contact the Hogan Funeral Home in Highland Falls, NY for more details (845-446-2868, info@wfhoganfuneralhome.com). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, honoring military service and sacrifice by providing scholarships to veterans and military family members, especially to children of our nation's fallen or disabled. http://www.johnnymac.org/
