Patricia Joyce Danielson
April 14, 1941 - February 8, 2019
Central Valley, NY
Patricia Joyce Danielson, 77, went home to God on Friday, February 8th peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife of 59 years to Donald E. Danielson, a mother of three sons and a daughter, a grandmother of six, and a cherished friend who always put other's needs ahead of her own. She was an avid shopping enthusiast and Yankee fan and enjoyed watching her sons and grandchildren play sports throughout the years. She will always be remembered and loved by everyone who knew her.
Survivors include her husband at home, Donald E. Danielson, three sons: Scott C. and his wife, June of Highland Mills, NY, Craig P. and his wife, Dana of Lititz, PA, and Douglas D. and his wife, Stephanie of Westtown, NY; and six grandchildren: Paige, Hunter, Jenna, Chase, Benjamin and Gavin. She is predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Danielson.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 10th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 448 Rte 32, Highland Mills NY. Interment will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019