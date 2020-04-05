|
|
Patricia K. Wright
July 6, 1947 - April 2, 2020
Beacon, NY
Patricia K. Wright, formerly a teacher in Newburgh, NY and an area resident for most of her life, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at The Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation in Beacon, NY. She was 72.
The daughter of the late John and Leona (Kosic) Kormos Jr; she was born Sunday, July 6, 1947 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Patricia was an elementary school teacher for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, whose career spanned 40 years at Gidney Avenue Memorial School (GAMS). For roughly the first half of her career, she was a 4th grade teacher; for the second half of her career she was a math specialist teacher. Aside from her career, she was a loving mother of one. In her spare time, she was an avid shopper with endurance that could only be matched by an Olympian, and she loved her cats. She also enjoyed knitting and puzzles.
Survivors to remember Patricia include one son, Cory J. Wright and his loving wife, Alison R. Wright of Newburgh; her two grandchildren, Hunter J. Wright and Landon F. Wright of Newburgh; and her nieces, nephews, cousins, and her two dearest friends, Mrs. Marlene Berkowitz of Marlboro, NY and Ms. Ellen Pierce of Bunnell, FL (formerly of Newburgh). Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Frederic W. Wright III, her parents, and her one brother, Richard Kormos.
There will be no visitation. Memorial Services will be private at the discretion of her family. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions may be made to in Patricia's name.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Libby Funeral & Cremation Services, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508; To offer a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020