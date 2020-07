Patricia "Patty" Anne KeatorMay 3, 1958 - March 12, 2020Liberty/Monticello area, NYPatricia "Patty" Anne Keator, born May 3, 1958, originally of the Liberty/Monticello area, passed suddenly during the early hours of March 12, 2020.Patricia was a kind, caring and generous person, working as a mental health advocate with RSS in Monticello for over 10 years. She enjoyed the arts, painting, crafting and spending time outdoors. She was a lighthearted soul who enjoyed spending time with her family.Patty is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Randy Keator of Liberty, her only child, Britney Keator residing in NJ, and two siblings Debra Frank of Walden NY and Douglas Frank of Erie PA.A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patricia's name can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com