1/
Patricia Keator
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patty" Anne Keator
May 3, 1958 - March 12, 2020
Liberty/Monticello area, NY
Patricia "Patty" Anne Keator, born May 3, 1958, originally of the Liberty/Monticello area, passed suddenly during the early hours of March 12, 2020.
Patricia was a kind, caring and generous person, working as a mental health advocate with RSS in Monticello for over 10 years. She enjoyed the arts, painting, crafting and spending time outdoors. She was a lighthearted soul who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Patty is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Randy Keator of Liberty, her only child, Britney Keator residing in NJ, and two siblings Debra Frank of Walden NY and Douglas Frank of Erie PA.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patricia's name can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Homes Inc
3534 Rte 55
Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749
(845) 583-5445
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
March 15, 2020
Randy,we are so sorry for your loss.please extend our condolences to the rest of your family.You are all in our prayers.Steve &Barbara Sprague.
Steven Sprague
March 13, 2020
Patty was a lovely, friendly woman who worked hard for the clients at RSS. She was very loved and will be sorely missed. We are so saddened to hear of her passing. Sending our thoughts and prayers to her family during this difficult time.
Kelly and Shane Ramdhany
March 13, 2020
Patty was a lovely, friendly woman who worked hard for the clients she served at RSS. She was very loved and will be sorely missed. We are so saddened to hear the news of her passing. Sending our thoughts and prayers to her family during this difficult time.
Kelly and Shane Ramdhany
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved