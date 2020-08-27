Patricia M. Baumann
July 29, 1931 - August 23, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Patricia M. Baumann, age 89 of Montgomery, NY passed away at home on August 23, 2020. The daughter of the late Frank and Mildred Hallahan Spina, she was born on July 29, 1931 in New York City.
Patricia worked as a secretary. She was the past President and Treasurer for the New Horizons Senior Group in Montgomery and also attended the seniors' meetings in Maybrook and Walden. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Frederick Louis Baumann at home; sons, Frederick L. Baumann II of Montgomery; daughter, Mildred A. Ferguson and her husband, James E. of Montgomery; sister, Mary Fitch of Fishkill; granddaughter, Patricia Hopkins; great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Abby and Lewis; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her brother, Joey Spina and grandson-in-law, Mark Hopkins.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 30th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31st at Holy Name of Mary-Assumption Church, 89 Union St. Montgomery, NY 12549. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to the Sacred Heart Mission.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com