Patricia M. McCarthy
October 7, 1933 - June 18, 2019
Warwick, NY
Patricia M. McCarthy, of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2019. She was 85 years old. The daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Leonard Evans, Patricia was born on October 7, 1933 in Brooklyn.
Survivors include her beloved children: John Jr. (Kevin) Forest Hills, NY, Lori Skea (Robert) Basking Ridge, NJ, Peter (Gina) Highland Mills, NY, Chris (Kristy) Warwick, NY and Patrick of NJ.
She also leaves behind her greatest joys in life, her grandchildren: Bryan, John, Heather, Michelle, Conor, Jake, Kassie, Evan, Dylan, Shane, Kelly, Daniel, Griffin and Gavin as well as two beautiful great-grandchildren; John and Noah Leigh.
Patsy is also survived by her beloved sisters and brothers: Kathleen, Richard, John, Frances and Louise.
Patsy was predeceased by the love of her life; John (Mac) – whom she was proudly married to for 56 years.
She was also pre-deceased by three of her cherished children: Edward, Victoria and Kevin, as well as her siblings, Teresa and William.
A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas of Aquin Church, 53 Kennedy Ave, Ogdensburg, NJ. A committal service will immediately follow at the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Andover, NJ.
Patsy and family wish to extend special thanks to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties – specifically her nurses: Joanne Toombs and Sandy Roller. These ladies are Angels on Earth.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service- Proudly serving Warwick and the surrounding communities. For directions or to leave a condolence please call 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 21 to June 23, 2019