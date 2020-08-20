Patricia M. Silvernail
March 6, 1964 - August 14, 2020
Middletown, NY
Patricia M. Silvernail, a longtime resident of Middletown, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on August 14, 2020 at home. She was 56 years old. The daughter of Marge and Dan Bub, Patty was born in Queens, NY. The family moved to Middletown in 1972.
Patty worked in the insurance department for Blue Cross Blue Shield for 26 years, followed by Crystal Run Healthcare for the past 10 years. Patty enjoyed going to the casinos, attending country music concerts, and spending quality time with her son's and friends. She was the life of the parties and loved to dance.
Survivors include her sons, Alan and Brian Silvernail; parents, Marge and Dan Bub (Florida); former spouse, Mark Silvernail; sisters, Donna Henderson (Gary), Diana Talmadge; brother, Dan Bub; nieces and nephews, and beloved grand-dog, Bruno who was always by her side. Patty also leaves behind the many dear and close friends who loved her and helped care for her during her illness.
Patty wanted us to celebrate her love for life. No funeral services will be held, as that was her wish. Her Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final wishes to her.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, www.hospiceoforange.com
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
