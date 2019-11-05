|
Patricia M. Skelton
September 9, 1932 - November 3, 2019
Yankee Lake, NY
Patricia Mae Skelton of Wurtsboro passed away on November 3, 2019 at her home in Yankee Lake. She was 87. The daughter of the late Wilbur Johnson and Kathryn Persons Johnson, she was born September 9, 1932 in Laredo, Texas.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her grandkids. Pat was a lover of musical theatre, both as a volunteer for school productions and as an audience member. She was a dedicated baseball fan. Pat loved all animals and welcomed many pets into the family home over the years.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years: John R. Skelton; two sons: Matthew Skelton (Róisín O'Sullivan) and John Skelton (Heidi); two daughters: Julie Audi (Robert) and Susan Skelton (Jeremy Lutz); eight grandchildren: Alex, Kristin, Matthew, Josette, Sierra, Cheyenne, Maeve and Niamh; and a sister: Mary Johnson.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, November 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro; with a service starting at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Middletown.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019