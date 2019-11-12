|
Patricia Marchant
October 8, 1922 - November 8, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Patricia Goodenough Marchant, age 97, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 8, 1922, in Sparrowbush, New York, the daughter of Frederick and Clara Eidel Goodenough.
She was a member of Drew United Methodist Church. In October, 1946, Patricia married Burton E. Marchant who pre-deceased her in 1983. Pat will be remembered for her caring ways, her easy-going nature, her endearing smile, and her engaging laugh.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Vicchiariello and husband, Sam of Huguenot, New York; sons, Christopher Marchant and wife, Lynn of Baldwinsville, New York, Jeffrey Marchant of Port Jervis, and Michael Marchant and wife, Renee of Montgomery, New York.
She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Scott Vicchiariello, Amanda Dobbs and husband, Jason, Ashley Vicchiariello, Jeffrey Vicchiariello, Jeannette Marchant, Tracy Marchant, Michele Panasiuk and husband, George; her great grandchildren: Justin Dobbs, Brody Dobbs, Alexa Dobbs, George Panasiuk IV, and Mikayla Panasiuk. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat was pre-deceased by her brother, David Goodenough.
Private memorial services will be held at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, New York. Rev. Jose Rodriguez of Goodwill Church will officiate. Interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery in Sparrowbush.
Memorial contributions may be made to @ act.alz.org/donate, or to Hospice of New York.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main. St., Port Jervis. For information or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019