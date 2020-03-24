|
Patricia Mary Arnold "Patsy"
October 11, 1942 - March 18, 2020
Glen Cove, NY
Patricia "Patsy" Mary Arnold passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Glen Cove, NY. She was 77 years old. Daughter of the late John and Helen Pelzer Arnold, she was born on October 11, 1942 in New York, NY.
Patsy was a retired Registered Surgical Nurse at Bon Secours Community Hospital (Mercy Hospital) in Port Jervis, NY. She was a long-time resident of Milford, PA. Patsy was a kind-hearted, generous person who loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her extended family, including many cousins, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. Patsy was pre-deceased by her twin brother Peter, and his wife Susan.
A private burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Hedwig's Church in Floral Park, NY, time and date to be determined.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020