Patricia O'Connor
December 29, 1922 - April 14, 2020
Warwick, NY
Patricia O'Connor of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully at Schervier Pavilion on April 14, 2020. She was 97 years old.
Born in Gary, Indiana on December 29, 1922, she was the daughter of Sarah (Mularkey) and William Holian.
Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Mary Kearney of Pine Island, NY, and Patricia Gallagher and husband, John of Wantagh, NY; and brother, William Holian of Hampton Bays, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas O'Connor; sons, Thomas and Brian; and brothers, Jack and Donald.
To keep our family and friends safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic, private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Beautiful People Adaptive Sports, 28 Church Street, Suite 2A, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020