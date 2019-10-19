|
|
Patricia Pat "OB" Bonnaci
July 23, 1950 - October 18, 2019
Smallwood, NY
Patricia Pat "OB" Bonnaci of Smallwood passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She was 69.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur O`Brien Sr. and Eva Harrison, born on July 23, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY.
For some time she worked on Wall Street and for Arthur Murry in NYC. She also was a bartender at Friends and the Light House. Pat enjoyed singing, dancing, going to museums, traveling and site seeing. She loved animals and had a special place in her heart for her dog Hammer and her cat PC. In her free time she liked to watch Law and Order, Golden Girls and a verity of talk shows like the View. She will be missed most for her wonder sense of humor and always having a good time.
She is survived by her cousin, who was like her sister, Carol Read, many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Bonnaci Sr. and her brother, Arthur O`Brien Jr.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 3534 Route 55, Kauneonga Lake, NY from 5 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 6:00pm.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home for further information please call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019