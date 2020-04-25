Home

Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
Patricia Powell Van Inwegen


1937 - 2020
Patricia Powell Van Inwegen Obituary
Patricia Powell Van Inwegen
January 16, 1937 - April 23, 2020
Loudon, TN - Formerly of Cuddebackville, NY
Patricia Powell Van Inwegen, 83 of Loudon, TN, and formerly of Cuddebackville, NY, peacefully passed away April 23, 2020, with her husband and sons by her side. She was born and raised in Queens Village, NY and attended Andrew Jackson High School and SUNY at Farmingdale.
Pat is survived by her husband of 57 years, Hugh Van Inwegen; children: Dwight (Sheila) of Carlisle, MA, Keith (Florence) of Richmond, VA, Mark (Jennifer) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Samantha, Amanda, Allison, Westbrook, Davis, Margaux, Luke, and Paige; her brother, Malcolm Powell of Norwalk, CT.
Pat and Hugh met in San Francisco and moved back to New York to raise a family. Pat was a member of the consistory as well as the Church Secretary of Deerpark Reformed Church in Port Jervis. Upon retirement, they moved to Tellico Village in Loudon, Tennessee.
A memorial service in Tellico Village will be planned as circumstances allow. Burial will be in Cuddebackville, NY at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Pat Van Inwegen. Please visit www.clickfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
