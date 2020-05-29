Patricia Sergi

December 24, 1947 - May 7, 2020

Middletown, NY

Patricia Sergi of Middletown, NY, formerly of Walden, passed away on the morning of May 7, 2020 at Kaplan House Hospice Residence, Newburgh, NY, due to complications associated with pancreatic cancer. She was 72.

The daughter of Lee and Albert Sergi, she was born on December 24, 1947. She attended elementary school in Bronx, NY and moved to Washingtonville, NY where she graduated from high school in 1965. She worked as a secretary at Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, NY where she met her first husband, Charles H. Passarotti. Together they raised their six children in Walden, NY. Pat was a working mother who started as a secretary and worked her way up to be a master medical transcriptionist, which she did until retiring in 2014. She spent time living with her children in California, Honduras, Massachusetts, New York, and South Carolina. She was an avid reader, loved to crochet, and enjoyed detective thrillers.

She is survived by her daughter, Terry Alverson and her husband, Danny of Grahamsville, NY, daughter Denise Yeaple of Walden, NY, daughter, Michele McCoy and her husband, Robert of Port Jervis, NY, son, Charles E. Passarotti and his wife, Susan of Washingtonville, NY, son, Christopher Passarotti and his wife, Tricia of Campbell Hall, NY; and daughter, Cathleen Osborne and her husband, Doug of Johnston, RI. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Jack, Ian, Justin, Ethan, Sydney, Vivian, Charlie, Christopher, Aubrey, Brinley, Camden, Emily and John; brothers, John Sergi and Bill Thomas; and sisters, Julie Pineda and Cathy King. Also surviving are longtime friends: Kathy, Mary, and Nancy Spear; nieces and nephews (including Karen Ross) and cousins (including Chris Grandolfo). She was predeceased by her brother, Eddie Gaffney; her sister, Penny Gaffney; and her grandson, Charles E. Cole.

Cremation will be private. Due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, Washingtonville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Catholic Charities.



