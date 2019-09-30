|
Patrick C. Finley Sr.
September 28, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Patrick C. Finley Sr. of New Windsor, NY passed away on September 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Mabeljean and his children and their spouses: Patrick and Kerri Finley Jr., Barry and Stasia Finley, Dellyn and Kenny Deyo and Casey and Heather Finley. He had five grandchildren: Patrick, James, Kayleigh, Devin and Aiden.
He is also survived by his brother, Maurice (Mickey) Finley, several brother and sister-in-laws, several step brothers and sisters, aunts and cousins, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
He was a Receiving Manager for Inserra Supermarkets for over 40 years.
He was a big fan of NASCAR and enjoyed his Busch. He and his wife volunteered and fostered dogs and puppies for Bleu's K9 Rescue.
Visitation is Friday, October 4th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and
Saturday, October 5th from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm, with services from 7:30 to 8 pm. at the Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc., 239 Quassaick Avenue. New Windsor, NY 12553
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org), organizations that had a heavy impact on his life. Memorial Contributions may also be made to Bleu's K9 Rescue, 910 Tower Avenue, Maybrook, NY 12543.
