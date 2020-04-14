|
|
Patrick E. Kelly
September 29, 1965 - April 7, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Patrick E. Kelly, of Newburgh, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was 54. Son of the late David and Rita (Steffens) Kelly, he was born on September 29, 1965 in Suffern, NY.
Patrick was a 1983 graduate of Wallkill Senior High School. He planned to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corp; however, a chronic affliction thwarted his goals leaving him to cope the best he could. The memories of better times will carry his family through this difficult period.
He is survived by three brothers, Kevin Kelly of Colorado, Paul Kelly of Minnesota and Chris Kelly of Wallkill; four sisters, Kathleen Cordes of Town of Newburgh, Jennifer Yozzo of Town of Newburgh, Karen Mitchell of Maine, and Megan Joyce of Virginia; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory. Burial and a memorial gathering will take place at a future date.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020