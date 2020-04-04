|
Patrick F. Woods
April 5, 1940 - April 1, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Patrick Francis Woods passed away peacefully April 1, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Son of Patrick Sr. and Alice Woods, he was born April 5, 1940 and raised in Park Slope, Brooklyn and never lost sight of his roots. He had an uncanny knack of attracting someone from the old neighborhood wherever he went.
Patrick retired from the NYC Department of Homeless Services and devoted his professional security background to teaching. He spent 32 years as an adjunct Professor in the Criminal Justice Department at Orange County Community College.
He leaves behind his loving family: wife of 48 years, Maureen; son, Patrick; daughter, Alyson and his most adored granddaughters, Moira and Leigha. Patrick is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Kathleen.
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. A Memorial Mass is planned for a better time when all those who wish to celebrate his memory are free to gather together.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020