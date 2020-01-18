|
|
Patrick J. Boyle
April 3, 1929 - January 15, 2020
Goshen, NY
Patrick J. Boyle, 90, of Goshen, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Glen Arden, Goshen, NY. Mr. Boyle was born April 3, 1929 in Wilkes Barre, PA, the son of James and Anna Boyle.
Pat graduated from Meyers High School and Kings College both of Wilkes Barre, PA and Georgetown University Law School, Washington, DC. He served as Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy on a destroyer escort during the Korean War.
Pat loved the Law, he was a self employed lawyer in Goshen. He enjoyed skiing (always looking for snow) and playing tennis. He also loved poetry, Shakespeare, singing and dancing. Pat was very active in the community; he was involved in the Chamber, Lions Club, the Cataract Engine and Hose and many other organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Marie Boyle of Goshen, NY; daughters, Catherine "Cait" Morley and significant other, Tim Mills of Middletown, NY, Dori McGuire of Goshen, NY; son, Matthew Boyle and wife, Beth of Goshen, NY; sister, Sally Barrett of Frederick, MD; grandchildren: Dylan, Owen and wife, Jessica, Collin and Meghan McGuire, Elizabeth and Patrick, Rebecca Morley, Luca and Wyatt Boyle; great-grandchildren: Peyton and Brayden McGuire; and many nieces and nephews. Pat loved his family.
Patrick was predeceased by his parents, James and Anna Boyle and his siblings: Anna "Patsy" Evans, James Boyle, Thomas Boyle, Magdelyn Gates and Donald Boyle.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 21 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22 at St John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.; to leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020