Patrick "Paddy" J. Doyle, Jr.
May 6, 1935 - August 5, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY - Formerly of Cornwall, NY
Patrick "Paddy" J. Doyle, Jr., a former Cornwall, NY resident, entered into eternal rest on August 5, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing at Meadow Hill, Newburgh, NY. He was 85 years old.
The son of the late Patrick J. Doyle, Sr. and Ellen (Boyle) Doyle, Paddy was born on May 6, 1935 in New York City, NY.
Paddy was a retired Safety Inspector for MABSTOA in New York City, NY (1985) and later retired from the New York State DOT as a Safety Inspector as well (1998).
He was former member of AOH Division 2 in Cornwall, and a member of St. Thomas Church. A family statement reads, "Dad was known for his love of his family, his proud Irish heritage, his lifetime of music, stories and jokes. One of his proudest moments was to walk up 5th Avenue, selected as an Aide to the Grand Marshall in the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade in 1989." He will be sorely missed by so many.
Paddy was predeceased by the love of his life, Patricia "Patsy" (Gildea) Doyle in 2014. He is survived by his daughter: Kerry Doyle of New Windsor, NY; his sons: Kevin P. Doyle and his wife, Jennifer of New Windsor, NY and Thomas J. Doyle and his wife, Wendy of Cornwall, NY; four grandsons: Ryan, Brendan, Tommy and Matthew; his brother, Brian M. Doyle and his wife, Eileen of New Windsor, NY; his brothers-in-law: John Gildea and his wife, Lucie Ann of Toms River NJ, Arthur Gildea and his wife, Pat of Forked River NJ, and Frank Reynolds of Cornwall NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his sister: Eleanor Gannon, brother-in-law: John Cronin and sisters-in-law: Catherine Cronin and Irene Reynolds. We would like to give a special thank you to Charlene McKnight, who helped our Dad for several years. Special thanks go to the staff of Sapphire Nursing Home as well.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 10th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Cremation will follow the Mass at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 370 7th Ave., Ste. 1802, New York, NY 10001 or United Service Organization, USO Department WS, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20090-6860.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com