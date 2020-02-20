|
|
Patrick James "Pat" Maxwell
June 21, 1970 - February 19, 2020
Liberty, NY
Patrick James "Pat" Maxwell, of Hurleyville, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was 49.
He was the son of Edward Maxwell and Virginia (Young) Maxwell, born on June 21, 1970 in Liberty, NY.
Pat was a retired Foreman for the Town of Fallsburg Highway Department. He was also a lifelong member of the Hurleyville Fire Department. Pat was a fun-loving guy, someone everyone loved to be around, he had many friends and had a smile that not only lit up the room, but lit up the faces of the people around him. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. Pat has touched many hearts, all of whom will miss him dearly.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Joyce Maxwell; the mother of his three oldest boys, Paige Bakken; his children: Jonathan, Kyle, Dalton, Madelyne and Patrick Jr.; his siblings: Jan Pekny and her husband, Peter, Jack Maxwell and his wife, Maureen, and Joseph Maxwell and his wife, Debbie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Edward and Sandra.
Donations in Pat's name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the .
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hurleyville Fire Department, 166 Main Street, Hurleyville, NY 12747. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. James Kaufman will officiate. A celebration of Pat's life will follow immediately at the fire house.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020