Patrick L. Perdue

Patrick L. Perdue Obituary
Patrick L. Perdue
October 21, 1976 - April 18, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Patrick L. Perdue, also knows as "Pat", entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was 42. Patrick was born October 21, 1976, the second son of three precious gifts from God to Mary and the late Willie Perdue.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Mrs. Mary Perdue; son, Elizah Perdue; daughter, Azyrah Perdue; brothers, Corey Perdue and Al Shelby; sister, Shamare Perdue; four aunts, Dorothy Leon, Mary Simmon of Fort Deposit AL, Joyce Fuller, Gladys Peter both of Birmingham, AL and Marth (Wallace) Webster of Lynwood, WA; one uncle, John Perdue. He was loved by all family and friends.
Mr. Perdue will repose 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. John AME Zion Church, 7 Muller Ave., Highland Falls, NY. Funeral service at 5 p.m. at the Church. Rev. Lieta Singleton will officiate.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
