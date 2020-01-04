|
Patrick Murray
March 24, 1964 - December 31, 2019
Palisades, NY
Patrick Murray, age 55, of Palisades, NY entered into rest surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Nyack, NY. Patrick was born March 24, 1964 in Bronx, NY. He is the son of the late John William and Mary Rose (Rogers) Murray.
In addition to his mother, Mary Rose; Patrick is survived by his siblings: Ann Veneziano of Washingtonville, NY, Mary Murray of Georgetown, MA, James Murray of Goshen, NY, Kathy Payne of Virginia Beach, VA, Michael Murray of Haverstraw, NY, Eileen Coyle of Goshen, NY and Timothy Murray of Stony Point, NY. Patrick is also survived by 21 nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his father, John Murray; brother, Kevin Murray; niece, Kristen Murray and nephew, Sean Coyle.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 6 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 7 at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made in Patrick's name to Alzheimer's () or ()
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020