|
|
Patrick P. Glover
March 2, 1952 - June 26, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Patrick P. Glover, 67, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at home. The son of the late James and Catherine (Donahue) Glover, Pat was born on March 2, 1952 in Cornwall, NY. Patrick was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology at SUNY New Paltz.
Patrick's survivors include his son, Scott Winterhoff (Kristin); granddaughters, Sophia and Olivia of North Chili, NY; brothers: Michael (Maria) of Newburgh, William (Christine) of Philadelphia, PA, Joseph (Ann) of Fort Wayne, IN; sisters: Joan Hutlock (James), Margaret, Mary Ann Olympia (Scott), all of Newburgh; sister-in-law, Anne Page of Maine; nieces and nephews: Alexander Hutlock (Kristin), Stephen and Julianna Olympia, Erik Lucas-Moreno (Jazmin) and Jorge Guerrero-Glover (Jessica), Elizabeth and Thomas Glover, Rachel Dodek (Neil), Matthew, Mark (Carly) and Kyle (Nicole) Glover, Cheryl Bryon, Christopher (Carly), Griffin and Drake Glover; and numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers, Harold and James Glover.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand St, Newburgh, with interment at a later date. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019