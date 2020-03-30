|
Patrick R. Scott
December 18, 1973 - March 27, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Mr. Patrick R. Scott of Matamoras, PA and a lifetime resident of the area died unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020 at home. He was 46.
He was born December 18, 1973 in Port Jervis, NY the son of the late Thomas Richard Scott and Sandra L. Leicht Scott.
Patrick was a 1992 graduate of Delaware Valley High School where he excelled in sports especially as an accomplished golfer. He earned various titles and broke records starting in the early days of golf. He went on to attend the Golf Academy in Silver Springs, FL. "Patrick was a wonderful and loving son, brother, cousin and friend and will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends."
Surviving are: his devoted mother, Sandra Scott of Matamoras, PA; his loving brother, Christopher Scott of Matamoras, PA; uncles: William Leicht and wife, Carol of Scottsdale, AZ, Kenneth Leicht and wife, Eva of Port Jervis, NY, William Scott and wife, Cheryl of Dayton, FL; aunt, Roseann Leibert & husband, Charlie of Wilmington, DE; cousins: Diane Roberson and her husband, Kevin, Michelle Rothwell and her husband, Dan, Erik Leicht and his wife, Kayla, Andrew Leicht and Ramone Leicht, Kari Abitbol and her husband, Allen, Kelly Hoffmann and her husband, Trevor, Crystal Leibhart, Jean McGargle and her husband, Mike.
The family would like to especially thank Roberta "Bootsie" Heckman and family, Joeann Messinger and family and Donna Hughson and family.
Also many loving second cousins and their families.
He was predeceased by his uncle, Robert Scott, paternal grandparents, William & Ida Scott, maternal grandparents, Legrand "Buckey" and Carolyn "Kay" Leicht.
Due to the current Public Health State Mandates with the Corona Virus there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
A burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to: National Down Syndrome Society, 666 Broadway, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10012 www.ndss.org or Humane Society of Port Jervis Deerpark, 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020