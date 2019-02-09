Home

Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
Otisville, NY
Patrik Jan Kusy


1995 - 2019
Patrik Jan Kusy Obituary
Patrik Jan Kusy
November 9, 1995 - February 8, 2019
Middletowon, NY
Patrik Jan Kusy, a longtime area resident, died on Thursday, February 8, 2019 at his home. He was 23.
The beloved son of Robert and Renata Rzerzicha Kusy, he was born on his mother's birthday, November 9, 1995 in New York, NY. Patrik graduated from Minisink High School and RCCC. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Otisville. He worked as a Corrections Officer for Orange County Sheriff's Department in Goshen, NY.
Pat loved to be near the water. He enjoyed hiking, skiing, jet-skiing and playing poker. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.
Patrik is survived by his parents, Renata and Robert; one brother, Michael and one sister, Victoria, all at home and his paternal grandparents, Maria and Juzef Kusy as well many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Ryszard and Zdzislawa Rzerzicha.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 11 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12 at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Otisville, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
