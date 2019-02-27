|
Patsy "Pat" Albert Foti
March 14, 1934 - February 25, 2019
MiddletowN, NY
Patsy "Pat" Albert Foti of Middletown, NY passed away on February 25, 2019. He was 84.
The son of the late John and Rose Durante Foti, Patsy was born in Middletown, NY on March 14, 1934.
He retired as the Water Department Superintendent from the City of Middletown Public Works Department after over 40 years of service. He enjoyed politics and was a regular fixture at the Common Council meetings keeping the City Officials on their toes.
He enjoyed his classic truck and going to car shows.
He was proud of his family. Patsy is survived by his wife, Barbara VanSciver Foti at home; his daughters, Rosemary Foti Capozella and her husband, Anthony C. Capozella of Middletown, NY and Patricia Foti Mann and her husband, Fred Mann of Newark, DE; his grandchildren: Jennifer Mann of Holly Springs, NC, Brendan Mann of Washington, D.C. and Vincent Capozella of NY, NY; his sisters, Josephine Foti Lust and Teresa Foti Ackerson and her husband, Roland Ackerson; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Gregory Foti.
The family would like his pals of the McDonald's Morning Coffee Group to know he enjoyed those mornings more than he could ever tell you. Also to the afternoon card sharks and their regular game of Hearts, he was always ready to be the fourth. Although he was only there a short time, the family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Sapphire Nursing and Rehab of Goshen for their genuine care and concern they showed Pat for his well-being over his last few days.
Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Middletown. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019