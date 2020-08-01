Patsy Ann Grey
January 2, 1941 - July 14, 2020
Neversink, NY
Patsy Ann Grey of Neversink, NY passed away at the Skilled Nursing Unit at Garnet Health in Harris, NY on July 14, 2020. She was 79. The daughter of the late Roger and Madeline Banta, she was born on January 2, 1941 in Ellenville, NY.
She graduated from Tri-Valley Central School in 1959 and attended Keuka College. She later received her bachelor's degree from SUNY New Paltz. Patsy worked at Tri-Valley High School as Ed Condon's secretary and then taught in the Secretarial Science department at Sullivan County Community College for many years. It was then that she took on her biggest endeavor of helping her husband, Bob manage their new business, Grey's Woodworks, Inc. In 1994, she and her husband retired and moved to Hutchinson Island, Florida where they were able to enjoy 15 years of the sun and sand along with playing lots of golf!
She enjoyed many hobbies and sports over the years. She snowmobiled, skied, bowled, played softball, crocheted, knitted and created many beautiful works of art in cross stitch. She was an avid reader and loved her morning crossword puzzles while sipping her coffee. Patsy was admired by many for her ability to create a beautiful dinner for eight or ten people with a half hour notice from her husband!
She loved to play the organ and sing! She was a member of the Grahamsville United Methodist Church where she was their organist for many years. She was also an organist and a member of the Revonah Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. Patsy played and sang for many church services and weddings. Her soprano voice was angelic. She also served on the Tri-Valley Board of Education and was a member of the Grahamsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
On top of this, Patsy still found the time to be a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother! She was pre-deceased by her husband of almost 50 years, Robert Grey, who she adored. She is survived by her son, Gregory G. Grey and his wife, Shawna of Bloomington, IL and her daughter, Beth Ann Mickelson and her husband, Robert of Neversink, NY. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Ryan Mickelson and his wife, Bernadette, Joseph Mickelson, Jon Mickelson, Robert Carson Grey, and Lindsay Summers, as well as two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Genivieve Mickelson.
Due to the current health crisis and travel restrictions, a graveside service and interment of her ashes at the Grahamsville Rural Cemetery has been postponed to a date still to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Skilled Nursing Unit at Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills or to the Grahamsville Reformed Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com