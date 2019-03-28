|
|
Patsy D. Marks
June 12, 1942 - March 26, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Patsy D. Marks, 76, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Patsy was born on June 12, 1942 in Dechard, Tennessee, the youngest of 13 children to General and Rhoda Smith, who predeceased her.
She was married to Robert "Bobby" Marks for 56 years who survives her. She is further survived by her son, Jeffrey Marks and his wife, Donna Marks of Pine Bush; grandson, Jake Marks of NYC; step-grandchildren: Amanda Yannucci and husband, Anthony of Florida state, Joshua Casper and fiance, Natasha Humphrey of Walden, step great-granddaughter, Mae Casper; step son, Mark Marks and wife, Suzie Marks of Florida state. She is also survived by two of her sisters, Pernie White of Fort Wayne, IN and Rosa Lee Hill of Estill Spring, TN.
Patsy worked for Schrade Cutlery for 37 years. She was a member of Walden Eastern Star for 50 years. She had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew her, she will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Hospice staff, Katherine Schleiermacher, RN, Melaney Shaw, HHA and Lauren Terry, LPN. Special thanks go to friend and neighbor, Kathy Powell for her tireless giving and support. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Gagan Funeral Home in Pine Bush, Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in New Prospect Cemetery. Please make donations to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019