Patsy Jean Radice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patsy Jean Radice Obituary
Patsy Jean Radice
July 28, 1929 - May 4, 2019
Circleville, NY
Patsy Jean Radice, a home health care aide of Circleville, NY, passed away on May 4, 2019 in Suffern, NY. She was 89.
The daughter of Thomas and Cova White Roberts, she was born on July 28, 1929 in Louisville, KY.
She was the widow of Gabriel Radice.
Survivors include her sons: Patrick Radice of Brooklyn, NY, Michael Radice of Arkansas; and her daughter, Rose and her son-in-law, Jeff Lambert of Liberty, NY; her grandchildren: John Papavasiliou of Cragsmoor, NY and Tom Papavasiliou of Circleville and Gretchen Hughes of Oakland, CA; her great-grandchildren: Paul and Courtney Guiterrez of Winters, CA.
She was predeceased by her sons: Robert Lee Buford and James Radice and her daughter: Anna Papavasiliou.
A family statement read: "We love you deeply and will miss you dearly. Forever in our hearts, we hope you have found peace. There is no word in Cherokee for goodbye-She-O.
Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2019
