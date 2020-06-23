Patti Jayne Mears Weickum
Patti Jayne Mears Weickum
March 20, 1961 - June 17, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Patti Jayne Mears Weickum, 59, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
She was born in Ferndale Loomis, NY on March 20, 1961, to John and Fay Mears. She married her husband of 36 years, Charles Weickum, Jr. in Livingston Manor, NY.
In her youth Patti was an award-winning runner. In 1981 she had her first daughter, Amanda Krause followed by her son, Charles Weickum, III (1984), and her second daughter, Elizabeth Weickum (1986). Her first of four grandchildren was born in 2005. She dedicated her life to her family. She loved to bake and cook, garden, spend time with her grandchildren, and host family events and holidays at her home in Livingston Manor.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Weickum, Jr.; her daughters, Amanda Krause, and Elizabeth Weickum; her son, Charles Weickum, III; her parents, John and Fay Mears; and her grandchildren: Hunter Krause, Jackson Krause, Harper Krause and Charles Weickum, IV; her siblings, Debra Miller, Jonathan Mears and James Mears; and her many aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held privately at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patti's name can be made to Livingston Manor Methodist Church, P.O. Box 361, Livingston Manor, NY 12758 or to the Livingston Manor Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 867, Livingston Manor, NY 12758.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
29 Pearl Street
Livingston Manor, NY 12758
(845) 439-4333
