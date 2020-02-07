|
Patti Lynn Crossetta
January 29, 1947 - February 5, 2020
New Windsor, NY
It is with dignity and grace that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Patti Lynn Crossetta. Patti's earthly journey ended on February 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by her beloved husband and two loving daughters.
Patti was born on January 29, 1947 in Newburgh, NY to the late E. James and Sally Conklin. On October 24, 1970 she married the love of her life, Jimmy Crossetta. This October they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage and 60 years of togetherness. Together they had two daughters Melanie and Tara.
Patti graduated from Mount Saint Mary's High School in 1964. She then attended and graduated from Krisslers Business School in Poughkeepsie, NY. One of her favorite jobs was that of Galloway Ford in Newburgh. She had many fond memories of her years there. Pat spent her early years as a "domestic engineer" at home, raising her two girls. She then returned to the workforce as a Docent Coordinator at Storm King Art Center in Cornwall, NY before becoming the office manager of Gardnertown Elementary School in Newburgh, NY. She was always known for her warm greeting and time for everyone.
Patti was predeceased by her parents E. James and Sally Conklin, her brother Barry Conklin Sr. and his wife Therese, and an infant sister Terry. Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years at home, Jimmy Crossetta; two daughters, Melanie Evans and her husband Jeffrey Evans of Newburgh, NY, and Tara Strack and her husband Joseph Strack III of Newburgh, NY. Grandchildren include Ashley, Madison and Ava Strack, Katelyn, Megan and Benjamin Evans, and Sofia Perna (exchange student living with the Evans family); her nephews Patrick Conklin of Pearland, TX and Barry Conklin Jr. and his wife Erin Conklin of New Windsor, NY. She also leaves behind many family and friends.
The family would like to thank the amazing nursing staff from the 5th floor of St. Luke's Hospital for taking care of all of us while mom was there. They would also like to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan for helping the family make moms transition peaceful.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all those who came to see Pat at home, in her final days. It brought mom, as well as all of us great comfort to see everyone able to say a personal goodbye.
Family Statement "Mom was one of a kind. She maintained her sense of humor until the very end. The last week in the hospital she told the Physical Therapist that she lived with her boyfriend."
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, February 9 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, February 10, at Brooks Funeral Home. Burial is to follow at Cedar Hill.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020