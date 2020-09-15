Patty Denniston Phelan

November 21, 1951 - March 23, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Patty Denniston Phelan passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, March 23, 2020. The result of a heart attack in her sleep.

She was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Anna (Zudo ) Denniston, Jr. Patty was born in Newburgh, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

She is survived by her two sons, Brian S. Denniston and Brandon (Zaida Santiago) Phelan. Survivors also include the family of the late James B. and Caroline Walsh, of both Newburgh and New Jersey.

Patty was predeceased by her brother, Eddie Denniston on April 26, 2009, and her beloved "Boxer" on May 15, 1996.

Sadly, Patty did not live to see the birth of her first grandchild, Shane Bryson Phelan, born on July 2, 2020. She would have been so happy to be a grandma.

Due to the pandemic, Patty was cremated. Her ashes were entered with her mother, in St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor. A private family service was held prior to this publication.

Arrangements under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc., 239 Quassaick Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553.



