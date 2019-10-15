|
|
Paul Arthur Irwin, Jr.
September 26, 1932 - October 14, 2019
Neversink, NY
Paul Arthur Irwin, Jr., of Neversink, NY and New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 surrounded by family. He was 87.
He was the son of the late Paul Irwin, Sr. and Clara Bell Brown McGovern, born on September 26, 1932 in Middletown, NY.
Paul worked a multitude of jobs throughout his life including tunnel work during the construction of the Neversink Resevoir. He spent most of his career working as a telephone engineer where he dedicated 30 years. In his retirement, he worked for DJM Dealers as a truck driver. Paul had a strong love for the outdoors and enjoyed a passion for hunting throughout his entire life. He was tough as nails on the outside, but had a soft heart towards the ones he loved, and he was a genuine friend to all. Paul had a John Wayne spirit in his quiet nature but when he spoke, everyone listened. He had an endless sense of humor and could make anyone smile. Family was the most important part of his life and he touched the hearts of many.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Irwin of 67 years; his siblings, Beverly Purpura, Elizabeth Bard, Richard Irwin, and Ken Irwin; his children, Wayne Irwin (Joy), Carolee Larsen (Warren), Debbie Glinski (John), Tom Irwin, and John Irwin; his grandchildren, Jason Turman, Steven Burton, Kristen Clauser, Kyle Carson, Ryan Irwin, Michael Glinski, Tim Glinski, Adam Larsen, Andrew Larsen, Bill Irwin, Priscilla Heildingsfield, Paul Irwin, Jonah Irwin and Nicole Fogle; his adopted grandson, Josh Borozny; his close friend, Anthony Crozolli; and 19 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his grandchildren, David Irwin and Justin Burton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's name to the Grahamsville Fire Department, P.O. Box 331, Grahamsville, NY 12740.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Chris Bloyd will officiate. Burial will follow at Claryville Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019