|
|
Paul c. Kearney
November 30, 1951 - November 3, 2019
Warwick, NY
Paul C. Kearney of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on November 3, 2019. He was 67 years old.
He was born in Jamaica, Queens to Joseph P. and Alva S. (nee Muller) Kearney on November 30, 1951.
Paul was an antique dealer. A family statement reads, "As an antique dealer, Paul enjoyed the gentlemen's hunt."
Paul is predeceased by his two brothers, Joseph and James, and is survived by his wife, Mary; sister, Cheryl Quintero of Pawling, NY; several nieces and one nephew.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019