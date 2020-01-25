|
|
Paul E. Breen, Jr.
January 22, 2020
Whitsett, NC - Formerly of Wantage, NJ
Paul E. Breen, Jr., 90, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Greensboro in North Carolina.
Born in Wantage, New Jersey to the late Paul E. Breen, Sr. and Emma (Crawford) Breen, Paul was a graduate of Sussex High School. He had been a resident of Sussex County for most of his life before recently moving to North Carolina. Mr. Breen had been employed by the New Jersey Dept. of Transportation as a road department foreman before his retirement. He also was a paving contractor, working with his brother, Don Breen and was in charge of the maintenance for school bus shelters.
He was a member of the Fellowship of Jehovah Witnesses, loved bluegrass and country music, attending music festivals and farmed and gardened for many years. Mr. Breen enjoyed his 90th birthday at a family gathering in North Carolina. He will certainly be remembered for his wonderful storytelling and many people will continue to share his memories.
Besides his parents, Mr. Breen was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Ruth (Thornton) Breen; his son, Paul E. Breen, III; his brothers, William and Franklin Breen; and his sisters, Dorothy Sevek and Violet Vreeland. He is survived by his daughters, Patsy Breen Caviness and her husband Alton Caviness of Whitsett, NC and Jeanne Busacco and her husband Mike of Brown Summit, NC; his brothers, Bob Breen of Sussex and Don Breen of Milford, PA; his sister, Janet Dutko of Sussex; 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St., (Rte 23), Sussex. Interment will follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020