|
|
Paul E. Ferguson
August 2, 1947 - May 3, 2019
Middletown, NY
Paul E. Ferguson of Middletown, a longtime resident of the area, passed away on May 3, 2019 at Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. He was 71.
The son of Paul and Kathryn Guhier Ferguson, he was born on August 2, 1947 in Indiana County, PA.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was a proud member of Teamsters 707. Paul was a driver for Howard Express and McClean Trucking. He also drove bus for Occupations, Inc. He loved attending yard sales and flea markets.
Survivors include his wife, Edna Ferguson at home; his children, Brenda Herran of Middletown, Bonnie Moore and Paul Ferguson of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019