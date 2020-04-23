|
|
Paul Francis Keating
August 31, 1935 - April 16, 2020
New Hampton, NY
Paul Francis Keating, the son of the late Charles and Loretta Campbell-Keating was born on August 30, 1932 in Dumont, New Jersey, where he grew up and attended Dumont High School. Paul was a long time resident of Hillsdale, NJ and later New Hampton, NY.
Paul passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness on April 15, 2020 at the age of 87. Paul proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He toured around the world on the U.S.S. Stribling Destroyer and also served on the U.S.S. Intrepid and the U.S.S. Valley Forge.
He married Joan Louise Zimmer on September 3, 1955 at St. Joseph RC Church in Oradell, NJ. They celebrated a wonderful life together for over 65 years and were inseparable. They raised their family in Hillsdale, NJ and New Hampton, NY. Paul and his father-in-law John Zimmer opened Keating Auto Products, Inc. in Closter, NJ. Paul was a hard worker and provided his family with a great life. He was an honorable, sweet, caring and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Paul and his family loved to spend weekends boating on the Hudson River, and later traveling around the country in their motor home.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Jack and Charles Keating, his sister, Loretta Keating-Jordan and his loving grandson, Gregory Paul Eckel.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joan Louise Keating; his devoted daughter, Joan Elizabeth Keating-Ingram and her husband, Steve Roger Ingram; loving grandson, Steven Francis Ingram; very close family members include sister-in-law, Judith Ann Boell-Olsen; nephew, William John Boell, niece, Susan Elizabeth Boell, nephew, Christopher Joseph Incognoli; plus many other Keating family nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be private and the burial will take place at Orange County Veterans Cemetery. Military honors will take place at a later date at the cemetery.
Any donations may be made to the Veterans Affairs Agency in Paul's memory.
To post an online condolence or view the video tribute or webcast services, please visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com/obituaries/Paul-F-Keating
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020