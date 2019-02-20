|
|
Paul I. Brink
February 19, 2019
Goshen, NY
Paul I. Brink, a lifetime resident of Goshen, NY passed away on February 19, 2019. He was 81 years old. Paul was the son of the late Stanley and
Josephine Kawalczuk Brink.
Paul was a dairy and produce farmer. He ran the family farm which was begun in 1879 by his grandfather, Ignatius Brink and was later operated by his father Stanley.
Paul graduated from Goshen High School in 1955, was a Goshen Boys 4H leader and a member of the Future Farmers of America.
He is survived by one brother, Joseph E. Brink and his wife Ellen of Middletown and two sisters, Grace and Patricia of Goshen.
Other survivors include nieces and nephews, Donna Fischer and husband Randy, Debi Nickerson and husband Keith, Nancy Whalen, Christine Canzoneri and husband Christian, Joseph Ray Brink and wife Terri, and several grand nieces and nephews, Cody Fischer and wife Alora, Austin Jones, Gentry Boles and husband Brian, Rachel Nickerson, Georgia and Olivia Brink, Nicholas and Kevin Whalen.
Paul was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond and Stanley Jr. and his sister Emilie Brink Sparacio.
Paul will always be loved and remembered for his sunny personality and positive outlook on life. He was always happy, cheerful and ready to help anyone in need. His affection for all farm animals was apparent through devoted care and love, especially for his pet dogs and cats.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY 10924. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday February 23rd at 10:00
a.m. St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 14 Glenmere Ave, Florida, NY 10921. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's cemetery in Florida, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Corp. 7 New St, Goshen, NY 10924, Goshen Humane Society, 44 Police Dr, Goshen, NY 10924 or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019