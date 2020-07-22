1/1
Paul J. DeNoyelles Jr.
1975 - 2020
Paul J. DeNoyelles Jr.
March 6, 1975 - July 20, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Paul Joseph DeNoyelles Jr. entered into rest on July 20, 2020 at his home due to a recent illness. The son of Paul J. DeNoyelles Sr. and Mary Ellen (Stevens) DeNoyelles, he was born in Suffern, NY. Paulie worked for the UAW FCA (Chrysler) for 27 years.
To know Paulie was to love him. All you had to do was mention his name and everyone knew who you were talking about. His zest for life, his untamed spirit and his loving, friendly nature were matched by no other. Paulie was the most generous person and gave to all that knew him. He had a passion for amusement park rides, the beach (he should have lived at the shore), his backyard animals and big boy toys! Fourth of July was Paulie's holiday and everyone looked forward to his annual party and unbelievable fireworks display.
In addition to his parents, Paulie is survived by his sister, Dana DeNoyelles of Gardiner, NY and his nephew, Joshua. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and an overwhelming number of friends who considered Paulie their brother. He was predeceased by all of his grandparents, his favorite Uncle Larry and his favorite Aunt DeeDee.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Due to Covid-19 regulations facial coverings must be worn and social distancing followed. Due to NYS regulated occupancy restrictions, a wait time may be necessary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any organization of your choice. Paulie donated to everything. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
July 23, 2020
Growing up I spent a lot of time at Paulie’s house as I was best friends with Dana. I have many fond memories of Paulie. He always had a smile on his face, and was easy going. My deepest sympathy to Dana, Joshua and his parents.
Helaine Franco
Friend
July 23, 2020
I remember Paulie when we were just kids growing up in New York. Our families were close and shared alot of great memories. My deepest condolences to the DeNoyelles family. God bless you Paul.
Ronnie Form
Friend
July 23, 2020
Condolences to the family!
Marie Zicot
July 23, 2020
What can I say that has not been said. I did not know Paulie well I had been friends with his parents in High School, but the moment I met young blood I was opened to a world of what ifs. Seeing him interacting with his nephew Joshua, watching him play with child like abandonment with various children at get togethers was truly amazing to watch. It was a gift, his gift.
Nancy E Koeper
Friend
July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
So many memories of back in the day with Paulie cannot pick just one, always had so much fun . He had such a gentle and kind soul . Always the life of the party. Gone way too soon , rest in peace my friend . My sincerest condolences to his family . So very sorry for this great loss
Michelle Coppa
Friend
July 23, 2020
I have so many great memories that include Paulie he was a huge part of all our fun. The kids loved being around him all the time and he never seemed to mind at all. I am so sorry for your loss and the loss to so many others that have had Paulie as part of their life. He will be forever missed and loved by so many myself being one. Love you Paulie you will never be forgotten ever.
Cyndi hunter
Friend
July 22, 2020
Paulie and I went to school together..He was a good friend and neighbor. I remember seeing him hanging out at the mall, while I was working. He always said hi and had a great smile. I will.miss him. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Catherine Lanigan
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sabrina Esposito
Friend
July 22, 2020
l’ll never forget Paulie and all the many fun times we had! I have SO many memories it’s hard to pick just one. I’ll always remember my favorite nickname he gave me and it stuck for so many years! I’m so saddened by his passing. Now I know the old saying is true, “only the good die young” because not only was he a lot of fun but he was a good person. He had a heart of gold. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who didn’t like him. Anyone who knows him loves him. This world is truly at a loss without him. He’d always joke about us playing in the crib together because our parents knew each other. He went to concerts with me when no one else would go, we always had the best time! Just to see him was an event. I’ll never forget him. He is gone from this world way too soon but never from our hearts. Rest In Peace, Paulie. See you on the other side someday. I’m sure you’d like me to bring a cooler of beer to your service like you did my Uncle’s. :) My sincerest condolences to Mary Ellen, Dana, Joshua & the rest of the family and friends. Gone but never forgotten.
Toshya Nooman
Friend
