l’ll never forget Paulie and all the many fun times we had! I have SO many memories it’s hard to pick just one. I’ll always remember my favorite nickname he gave me and it stuck for so many years! I’m so saddened by his passing. Now I know the old saying is true, “only the good die young” because not only was he a lot of fun but he was a good person. He had a heart of gold. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who didn’t like him. Anyone who knows him loves him. This world is truly at a loss without him. He’d always joke about us playing in the crib together because our parents knew each other. He went to concerts with me when no one else would go, we always had the best time! Just to see him was an event. I’ll never forget him. He is gone from this world way too soon but never from our hearts. Rest In Peace, Paulie. See you on the other side someday. I’m sure you’d like me to bring a cooler of beer to your service like you did my Uncle’s. :) My sincerest condolences to Mary Ellen, Dana, Joshua & the rest of the family and friends. Gone but never forgotten.

Toshya Nooman

Friend