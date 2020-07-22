Paul J. DeNoyelles Jr.
March 6, 1975 - July 20, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Paul Joseph DeNoyelles Jr. entered into rest on July 20, 2020 at his home due to a recent illness. The son of Paul J. DeNoyelles Sr. and Mary Ellen (Stevens) DeNoyelles, he was born in Suffern, NY. Paulie worked for the UAW FCA (Chrysler) for 27 years.
To know Paulie was to love him. All you had to do was mention his name and everyone knew who you were talking about. His zest for life, his untamed spirit and his loving, friendly nature were matched by no other. Paulie was the most generous person and gave to all that knew him. He had a passion for amusement park rides, the beach (he should have lived at the shore), his backyard animals and big boy toys! Fourth of July was Paulie's holiday and everyone looked forward to his annual party and unbelievable fireworks display.
In addition to his parents, Paulie is survived by his sister, Dana DeNoyelles of Gardiner, NY and his nephew, Joshua. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and an overwhelming number of friends who considered Paulie their brother. He was predeceased by all of his grandparents, his favorite Uncle Larry and his favorite Aunt DeeDee.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Due to Covid-19 regulations facial coverings must be worn and social distancing followed. Due to NYS regulated occupancy restrictions, a wait time may be necessary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any organization of your choice. Paulie donated to everything. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com