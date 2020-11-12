Paul J. Messina
June 26, 1940 - October 13, 2020
Salisbury Mills, NY
Paul J. Messina, a longtime resident of Salisbury Mills, NY, passed away at his home in The Villages, FL on October 13th, 2020. Paul was born in New York City on June 26th, 1940, the son of Carmela Messina.
Paul spent time in the U.S. Army Reserves before ultimately going on to school and earning his MBA from Pace University. Paul was a computer programmer for IBM for most of his working career. An avid sports fan, Paul loved the NY Mets, Jets, Knicks and Rangers.
His true love in life was his wife, Mary Ann Messina. Mary Ann predeceased Paul on March 16, 2017, but not before they spent 52 loving years married to each other. Paul and Mary Ann were best friends and companions all of their long years together, hardly leaving each other's side.
Paul enjoyed his retirement with Mary Ann in the Villages Florida, where he played on the Liberty Park softball team, and his bowling team, 2nd Ball First.
Paul leaves behind his nephew, Gregory Filippini and his daughter, Ava; his nephew, Craig Filippini and his wife, Brooke as well as their sons, Michael and Anthony; his sister-in-law and longtime friend, Annette Filippini; and cousins, Roseann Lofrisco, Priscilla Boos and Elizabeth Long.
On Saturday, November 14th at 10 a.m., Paul will be laid to rest next to his beloved Mary Ann after funeral services at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville, NY.
Paul will be sorely missed but not forgotten. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to the American Cancer Society
in Paul's name.