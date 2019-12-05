|
|
Paul Joseph "Jumbo" Napolitano
June 1, 2019 - November 19, 2019
Venice, FL - Formerly Middletown, NY
Paul Joseph "Jumbo" Napolitano, 80 of Venice, FL, formerly of Middletown, NY, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
He is survived by his son, Michael J. Napolitano of Murrells Inlet, SC; his daughter, Jody Lynn Bean (Evertt) of Wittmann, AZ; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and recently became a great great-grandfather; siblings: Barbara Fritzsch, Vincent Napolitano, and Ann Marie Martel (Duane) of Middletown, NY, Lena Barber (Bob) of Temperanceville, VA, Joseph (Linda) Napolitano of Highland Falls, NY, William (Susan) Napolitano Bridgeville, DE, and Michael Napolitano of Port Charlotte, FL; several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, John J. Napolitano; mother, Rose A. Bastek Napolitano; brothers: John, Carmen, David, and Russell Napolitano; and brother-in-law, George Fritzsch Sr.
He was born in Hackensack, NJ and grew up in "Little Italy" Middletown, NY. Paul served in the U.S. Army 1958–1962. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Jumbo was an avid golfer, he loved to play. He had a unique personally, to know him was to love him. His buddy John once told me his bark was worse than his bite. That was so true, he was one of a kind. We will always love and miss you. Paul retired from the Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown, NY after 35 years of dedicated service.
Services will be private with his Children.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019