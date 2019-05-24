Paul L. Weimer

March 21, 1930 - May 21, 2019

Middletown, NY

Paul L. Weimer, a longtime area resident passed away on May 21, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 21, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts to Matilda Groh and Paul E. Weimer.

He married Marjorie Fuller in 1955, and enjoyed 64 years together. Paul was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and served four years in the Korean War, in service to our country. He was a lifetime member of the Elks, and enjoyed attending all the activities that they sponsored. He had a great sense of humor, loved going to yard sales, and was an avid collector of "Lionel" Model Trains. Paul was a jack of all trades- plumber, electrician, carpenter, welder, and he was especially skilled at woodworking. He was often found working in his basement but always found time to lunch with "The Soup Boys".

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie; his son, Michael Weimer and his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Cindy and her husband, Courtney Tava; his grandchildren: Danielle, Monica and Nicholas Weimer, Casey and her husband, John DiDonato, Corey Tava and his wife, Lisa; great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Claire and Juliana Tava; his brother, Pierre Weimer and his wife, Josephine, his sisters: Madeline "Maddy" Doss, Nancy Harding and Lorraine Booth and her husband, Alfred.

The family would like to thank the staff of Unit 6 at Middletown Park & Rehabilitation for their outstanding care, compassion, and unconditional love and support for Paul during the last two years - they became "family" to him and treated him in that manner.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. A Service of Remembrance will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bloomingburg Cemetery, Bloomingburg, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to Alzheimer's Hudson Valley Chapter, 384 Crystal Run Road, #102, Middletown, New York 10940.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.