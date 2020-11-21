1/1
Paul N. Leininger
1944 - 2020
New Windsor, NY
Paul N. Leininger of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2020 at The Grand, Pawling, NY. He was 76 years old.
The son of the late Willard Leininger and Cecelia (Delinsky) Leininger, Paul was born on February 7, 1944 in Flushing, NY.
Paul was a retired Technician for NY Telephone in New York City, NY. Paul also worked at the Auto Auction and as a part time handyman.
He loved skiing, golfing and enjoyed learning and reading about history. He will be missed greatly.
Paul is survived by his loving wife: Catherine Leininger at home; his daughters: Tracy Leininger of Las Vegas, NV and Stephanie Lenzie and her husband, Tony of Las Vegas, NV; his son: Stephen Leininger and fiancé, Fern Greathouse of Phoenix, AZ; his granddaughter: Bailee and her husband, David Oden of Phoenix AZ; his brother: John Leininger of San Francisco, CA; and mother of his children: Vivian Leininger of Las Vegas, NV.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (COVID-19), memorial services for Paul will be held at a later date. Please refer back to this website, www.Quigleybros.com for further information. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Memorial Contributions in Paul's name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
