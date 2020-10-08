Paul P. Struhar
July 19,1953 - September 23,2020
Banner Elk, North Carolina
Paul Struhar, age 67 of Banner Elk, NC passed away Wednesday, September 23rd after a courageous battle with MDS.
Paul was born in Highland Mills, NY; the son of the late Steven and Ester Struhar,
He was a successful Builder and Property Developer in the Ormond Beach, Fla and Banner Elk NC vicinities for the past 40 years.
He is survived by a Son, Christian and Siblings John, Michael, Stephanie, James and their families.
He is predeceased by a Son, Mark.
Paul touched the hearts of many with his love, generosity, and adventurous spirit.
A memorial will be held at a later date for immediate family.
Memorial contributions should be forwarded to: Feeding Avery Families, PO Box 1075, Banner Elk, NC. 28604
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.