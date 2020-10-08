Paul P. Struhar

July 19,1953 - September 23,2020

Banner Elk, North Carolina

Paul Struhar, age 67 of Banner Elk, NC passed away Wednesday, September 23rd after a courageous battle with MDS.

Paul was born in Highland Mills, NY; the son of the late Steven and Ester Struhar,

He was a successful Builder and Property Developer in the Ormond Beach, Fla and Banner Elk NC vicinities for the past 40 years.

He is survived by a Son, Christian and Siblings John, Michael, Stephanie, James and their families.

He is predeceased by a Son, Mark.

Paul touched the hearts of many with his love, generosity, and adventurous spirit.

A memorial will be held at a later date for immediate family.

Memorial contributions should be forwarded to: Feeding Avery Families, PO Box 1075, Banner Elk, NC. 28604



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store