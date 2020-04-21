Home

Paul Paradiso


1955 - 2020
Paul Paradiso Obituary
Paul Paradiso
February 8, 1955 - April 17, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Paul Paradiso, age 65 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away April 17, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. Paul was born on February 8, 1955 in Queens, NY, the son of Peter and Ida Magnetico Paradiso.
He worked as an electrician with the I.B.E.W., Union Local #3 in New York, NY.
Paul is survived by his two sons, Paul Paradiso and his wife, Cindy of Patterson, New York and Daniel Paradiso and his wife, Tara of Matamoras, Pennsylvania; his brother, Peter Paradiso and his wife, Lynn of Las Vegas, Nevada; his beloved grandchildren: Derek, Emily, Ben, Anthony, Rocco, Miabella and Vincenzo.
Services are private. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020
