Paul Petersen
February 14, 1947 - March 6, 2020
Middletown, NY
On Friday March 6, 2020, Paul Wade Petersen, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 73. Paul was born on Valentine's day 1947 in Springfield, Massachusetts. At a young age Paul moved to the Flatbush neighborhood in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Brooklyn College with honors.
Paul worked as a journalist and writer for a number of newspaper publications across the country before settling down as a copy editor at the Times Herald-Record in the sports department. Paul worked for The Record from 1983 to 1999.
He was a great traveler and explorer. His travels and adventures not only took him all across the globe but through the worlds of literature, history, art and music. His love for knowledge and learning was equal to his love for sharing with those he met. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Paul would leave with something new and something learned. Paul will be truly missed by his friends and family.
Paul is survived by his son, Louis Petersen, daughter-in-law, Erin, and grandson, Maxwell. Services for Paul will be private for family and close friends.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020