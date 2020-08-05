Paul R. Binder
August 15, 1942 - July 30, 2020
Montague, NJ
Paul R. Binder, age 77 of Montague, New Jersey, passed away July 30, 2020 at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Center, Fredon, NJ. Paul was born on August 15, 1942 in Paterson, NJ, the son of Adolf and Frances Ward Binder.
He owned and operated Binder's Electronics in Montague for many years. He also worked in upper level management for United Telephone Co. in Newton, NJ. Paul also worked as a Photographer for the New Jersey Herald. He was a member of the Pike Amateur Radio Group and Matamoras EMA and Sussex County Amateur Radio Club. He was an AEC Pike Aries, Vice President of the Pike County Amateur Radio Group and Chairman of the repeater committee Sussex County radio club. For 15 years he was a Volunteer member of the Sandyston Township Fire Department.
Paul married Mary Anderson Binder, who pre-deceased him. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine E. Binder and her husband, Michael Habgood of King George, VA; his beloved grandchildren, Michael and Molly Habgood.
Services will be private. Graveside services will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com