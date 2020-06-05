Paul R. Kean
May 2, 1928 - May 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Paul R. Kean, residing most recently in Middletown, NY, passed away May 2, 2020, on the morning of his 92nd birthday. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in the Sullivan County Hamlet of Mongaup, the place where his roots were planted, and to which he returned as an adult to raise his family. He was the last surviving child of John and Loretta Kean's eleven children.
Paul always had a twinkle in his eye and a song in his heart. He loved telling stories and jokes to anyone who would listen. And he was well-known for his singing voice, with perhaps his most appreciative audience being the congregation at Sacred Heart Church in Pond Eddy, NY; however, his booming rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, whenever or wherever it was played, was unforgettable by any secular audience too. He had a long and storied career beginning as a floor covering installer, a craft he mastered. The majority of his career was spent employed by a variety of national companies as a manufacturer's sales representative.
In addition, Paul served as Town Supervisor of the Town of Lumberland, Sullivan County, and later in life he served as a Vocational Instructor for the NYS Department of Corrections. In his retirement years, he enjoyed engaging people as the steward of the land, maintaining a campground and fishing spot on his family property alongside the Delaware River. And people enjoyed being so engaged, as shown by his longstanding friendships with loyal campers and shad fisherman alike, returning year after year.
He is survived by his beloved wife of seven decades, Monica at home; son, Robert Kean and his spouse, Joan Kean of Pine Bush, NY; son, Paul Kean of Livingston Manor, NY; daughter, Jude Kean and her spouse, Paula Katz of Ballston Spa, NY; and by extended family of grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Monica Kean and daughter-in-law, Arden Kean.
A celebration of his life, well-lived and well-loved, is in the planning stages.
Donations in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are welcomed and appreciated.
May 2, 1928 - May 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Paul R. Kean, residing most recently in Middletown, NY, passed away May 2, 2020, on the morning of his 92nd birthday. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in the Sullivan County Hamlet of Mongaup, the place where his roots were planted, and to which he returned as an adult to raise his family. He was the last surviving child of John and Loretta Kean's eleven children.
Paul always had a twinkle in his eye and a song in his heart. He loved telling stories and jokes to anyone who would listen. And he was well-known for his singing voice, with perhaps his most appreciative audience being the congregation at Sacred Heart Church in Pond Eddy, NY; however, his booming rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, whenever or wherever it was played, was unforgettable by any secular audience too. He had a long and storied career beginning as a floor covering installer, a craft he mastered. The majority of his career was spent employed by a variety of national companies as a manufacturer's sales representative.
In addition, Paul served as Town Supervisor of the Town of Lumberland, Sullivan County, and later in life he served as a Vocational Instructor for the NYS Department of Corrections. In his retirement years, he enjoyed engaging people as the steward of the land, maintaining a campground and fishing spot on his family property alongside the Delaware River. And people enjoyed being so engaged, as shown by his longstanding friendships with loyal campers and shad fisherman alike, returning year after year.
He is survived by his beloved wife of seven decades, Monica at home; son, Robert Kean and his spouse, Joan Kean of Pine Bush, NY; son, Paul Kean of Livingston Manor, NY; daughter, Jude Kean and her spouse, Paula Katz of Ballston Spa, NY; and by extended family of grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Monica Kean and daughter-in-law, Arden Kean.
A celebration of his life, well-lived and well-loved, is in the planning stages.
Donations in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are welcomed and appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.