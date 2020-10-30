Paul Sandor
August 16, 1929 - October 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Born in Hódmez?vásárhely, Hungary on August 16, 1929, Lóf? farczcádi Sándor Pál (Paul Sandor) was the youngest of three children born to Irén Sipos and Béla Sándor. His brothers, Béla and László predeceased him.
Paul was a Boy Scout in Hungary. He became a cadet at the Royal Hungarian Infantry Officer School at Sopron, Hungary. He served in the Hungarian Army at 14 years old, and on Easter Sunday April 1, 1945, Paul and László surrendered to an American army officer in Budigen, Germany. Paul was held at the Attichy POW camp in France until being released back to Germany where his parents were waiting for him.
Paul worked as a carpenter's apprentice and then as a carpenter rebuilding structures in Germany. It was here that he began his lifelong love of soccer. After the war, he played semi-professionally for the Drensteinfurt Club in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
In 1950 Paul emigrated to New York City by working his way across the Atlantic in a ship's kitchen. He worked hard to bring his mother and father over to New York too.
Paul served in the U.S. Army from 18-May-1951 to 25-Apr-1953. He fought on the front lines in Korea as the UN forces defended what is now South Korea from communist Chinese forces. After he returned from the Korean war, Paul played soccer for the Blau Weiss Gottschee Soccer Club.
Paul met the love of his life, Sophie Tramposch in Ridgewood, NY. They were married on October 27, 1956. This is where they raised their children: Doreen Sandor, and Paul Sandor.
Paul worked for many years at Richter & Ratner Contracting Corporation in Flushing, NY. With his fine carpentry skills, incredible attention to detail, creativity, and hard work ethic, designers and other professionals sought out Paul's input, ideas, and advice. He brought these skills to his own home and any other project he got involved in. Paul relished designing and building porches, decks, sheds, and anything else for family – especially the kids and grandkids – and friends. Once he retired, Paul seemed to keep just as busy with carpentry jobs.
A few years ago, Paul started designing and building amazing birdhouses, and he made one for each grandchild. His artwork, including unique cartoons and characters, showed that he also had incredible artistic talent.
In 1967 Paul and Sophie purchased their piece of Heaven in Prattsville, NY where their family and many friends have enjoyed the beautiful Catskill Mountains through today.
Sophie is a Gottscheer (refers to a former German-speaking region in Carniola, a crownland of the Habsburg Empire) and Paul was active in Gottscheer organizations in Ridgewood over the years – including the Gottscheer Bowling Club and Die Erste Gottscheer Tanzgruppe. They supported many Gottscheer organizations by attending annual dances. The most popular occasion of the year was the annual Gottscheer Picnic, which was held on the first Sunday in June. Paul and Sophie could be seen twirling to polkas or waltzes at these events.
They were also involved in the St. Matthias "Blue Max" Drum and Bugle Corps from 1972 - 1979. Paul was an Assistant Director and could always be seen marching proudly with the group.
Paul and Sophie retired to Scotchtown, NY in 1992, where they remained and participated in the community through organizations such as the BPO Elks Lodge #1097 American Legion Post #151 in Middletown, NY.
Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sophie. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in law, Helmut Tramposch and wife, Judy; his daughter, Doreen Sandor and husband, Robert Fizette, and son, Paul Sandor and wife, Deborah. He is also survived by his six grandchildren and their spouses (who affectionately call him "Papa" – from the Hungarian, "Nagypapa" or Grandfather): Katherine Chmielowicz and her husband, Thomas, Christopher Sandor and his wife, Sarah Jane, Theresa Girardi, Ryan Sandor, Brittany Kiselak and her husband, Thomas, and Amanda Sandor.
The family and friends are grateful that we were able to enjoy Paul's love, guidance, friendship, and company to the extended age of 91. Paul was a current member of St. Paul's church in Bullville, NY.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 1st at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 2nd at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 2800 Route 17K, Bullville, NY. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 West Stevens, Hawthorne, NY 10523. To view the Mass online at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 2nd, please visit Paul's tribute page at www.applebee-mcphillips.com
All NYS COVID regulations being followed. Masks required. Social distancing will be enforced.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.